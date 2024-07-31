M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $59,418,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $173.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $176.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $495,121.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,887 shares of company stock valued at $14,583,850 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.