Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.83

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 9778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

