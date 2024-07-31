Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.66% from the company’s current price.

MYO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

MYO stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,499 shares in the company, valued at $827,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

