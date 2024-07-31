N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading 17% Higher

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) traded up 17% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 2,267,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 1,029,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.69.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

