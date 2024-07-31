Nancy Joy Falotico Buys 1,300 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lineage Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $88.33.
About Lineage
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lineage
- About the Markup Calculator
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.