Nancy Joy Falotico Buys 1,300 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Stock

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lineage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. Lineage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $88.33.

About Lineage

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

