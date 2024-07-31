Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Holdings Cut by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $3,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,132.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $725,895.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,499,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,142 shares of company stock worth $11,843,319 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Natera Company Profile



Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.



