National Bank Financial Comments on Intact Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.67 per share.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$250.18.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

IFC opened at C$244.68 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$188.22 and a 1-year high of C$246.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$231.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$224.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock has a market cap of C$43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.