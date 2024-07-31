National Bank Financial Weighs in on Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

POW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.06.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$39.97 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$32.33 and a one year high of C$40.59. The company has a market cap of C$23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a current ratio of 90.10 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.03. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.