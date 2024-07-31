National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Increased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,224,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

