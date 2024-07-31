Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Navient by 178.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 811,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Navient by 265.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Navient Trading Up 2.0 %

NAVI opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Activity at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

