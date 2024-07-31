Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Navigator Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.51. Navigator has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.51 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after buying an additional 644,011 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 673,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

