Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $23.47

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $22.07. Nayax shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 8,338 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Nayax Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $696.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million. Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nayax by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Nayax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax during the second quarter worth $1,673,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

