NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,624.55

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,624.55 ($20.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,710 ($22.00). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,698 ($21.84), with a volume of 79,018 shares trading hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £779.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3,691.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,624.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,624.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,086.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About NB Private Equity Partners

In other news, insider Louisa Symington Mills purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.66) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075 ($25,823.26). 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

