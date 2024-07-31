nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $220,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $1,665,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,502,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,835,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $153,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,502,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,835,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,852,933 shares of company stock worth $185,990,517. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

