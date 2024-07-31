Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,415 shares of company stock valued at $378,950. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.