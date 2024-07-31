Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.59.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $222,429.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $68,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.