NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.070 EPS.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

