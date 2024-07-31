NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 2,993.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 944,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 50,266 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

