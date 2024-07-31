NeueHealth (NEUE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. NeueHealth had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 89.78%.

NYSE:NEUE opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.78. NeueHealth has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

