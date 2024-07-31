Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,008,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $153,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 32,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 42,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

