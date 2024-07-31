New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,477,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $259,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,569,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

