NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $18.86

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.86, but opened at $18.11. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,396,468 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,015,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

