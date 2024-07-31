Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,781,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,884,000 after buying an additional 2,209,672 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

