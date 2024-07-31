Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

