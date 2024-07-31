Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stake Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.26% of Nexstar Media Group worth $71,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $111,362.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $111,362.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,586.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NXST stock opened at $184.47 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

