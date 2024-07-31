NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Director York Capital Management Global Sells 35,072,737 Shares

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NextDecade Trading Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.52.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
