NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Director York Capital Management Global Sells 35,072,737 Shares

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NextDecade Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NextDecade by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NextDecade by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

