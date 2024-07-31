NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.850-4.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

