NextNav (NN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, analysts expect NextNav to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NN stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. NextNav has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.08.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
