Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.18

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.18 and last traded at $104.18, with a volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIC. Stephens upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

