Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

