Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $248.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.20. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

