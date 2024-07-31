Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $23,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after buying an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after buying an additional 975,918 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,867,000 after buying an additional 820,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,936,000 after buying an additional 579,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

