Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NBN stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
