Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBN stock opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.