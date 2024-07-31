NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NOV to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Shares of NOV opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. NOV has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $684,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NOV by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,686,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

