Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVAX. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NVAX opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Novavax by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

