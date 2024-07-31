NOV’s (NOV) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Shares of NOV opened at $20.46 on Monday. NOV has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

