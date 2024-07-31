Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sells 2,490 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

