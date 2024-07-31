Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUVL. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL opened at $77.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,462,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,593,517.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,209,640. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $18,831,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

