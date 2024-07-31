Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVL. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $77.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,424,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,802,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,209,640. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

