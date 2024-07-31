NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $1,063,238.75 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR stock opened at $8,661.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,782.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7,653.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NVR by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NVR by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NVR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

