NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Sells $1,063,238.75 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $8,661.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,782.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7,653.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,700.00.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in NVR by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in NVR by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NVR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.