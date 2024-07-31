O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,124,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 703,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,401,000 after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 931,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $519,528.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

