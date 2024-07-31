O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,202 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 853.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Haleon by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Trading Down 0.5 %

Haleon stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

See Also

