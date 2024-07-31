O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,168 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

