O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 30.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $63.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,900,394. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

