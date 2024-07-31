O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in News by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $1,436,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in News by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in News by 164.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in News by 73.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

