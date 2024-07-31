O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,577 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $51,277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,299,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,754,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,079 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,083 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

