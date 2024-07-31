O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 363 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $102,709,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ITT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.58. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

