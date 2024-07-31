O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 85,636 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,636 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Smart Sand worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Smart Sand from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Smart Sand Price Performance

Shares of SND stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.20 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

