O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,067,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SPX Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $145.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $164.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.