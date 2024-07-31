O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,499 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

